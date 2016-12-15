BRIEF-Zhejiang Founder Motor signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery on business development
Dec 14 Emerald Media:
* it has acquired a significant minority stake in Amagi Media Labs
* KKR-backed Emerald Media leads us$35 million round in Amagi Media Labs
* existing shareholder Premji Invest also participating in the $35 million round; Mayfield India & Nadathur Holdings to remain invested in co Source text for Eikon:
* BBVA COMPASS says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent, effective december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million