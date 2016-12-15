BRIEF-Zhejiang Founder Motor signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery on business development
Dec 14 (Reuters) -
* Hyundai Merchant Marine drops out of Long Beach terminal bid- wsj
* Hyundai Merchant Marine instead plans to later take a minority stake in Total Terminals International LLC- WSJ Source on.wsj.com/2hyvewF
* Says it signs strategic agreement with Guangxi Yuchai Machinery on business development
* BBVA COMPASS says it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.50 percent, effective december 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget of $130 million