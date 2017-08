Dec 15 (Reuters) - Top Glove Corporation Bhd :

* " Top glove remains optimistic on its industry outlook. "

* Qtrly profit attributable 73.3 million rgt vs 128.3 million rgt; qtrly revenue 785.6 million rgt vs 800.3 million rgt

* "Top Glove anticipates a challenging business terrain ahead"

* No dividend was proposed by the board of directors for the current quarter under review Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2h2Rnlu] Further company coverage: