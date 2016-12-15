BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings FY revenue rises 16 pct to 1.04 bln rand

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cullinan Holdings Ltd

* Revenue increased by 16 pct to r1.04b (2015: r894m) while profit before tax increased by 36 pct to r103.3m (2015:r75.9m)

* 2016 saw a particularly strong upturn and performance in our inbound tourism businesses

* Seen an upturn in some of our local and outbound tourism businesses in latter part of 2016

* Generated r236m (2015: r60.3m) in cash from operations, which resulted in a substantial increase in cash on hand at year-end

* Group ended year with r229m in cash resources (2015: r108m)

* Forward bookings are positive and continued strength is expected in inbound tourism market during 2017

* Declaration of a final dividend of 1 cent per ordinary share in respect of year ended 30 September 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: