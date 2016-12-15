FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 10:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Big C Supercenter entered into JV agreement with Numsubpattana 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Big C Supercenter Pcl :

* Big C Supercenter resolved to approve for co to invest in service business operation in connection with non-life insurance & life insurance by entering into JV

* JV agreement with Numsubpattana 4 as the joint investor through holding of shares in Big C Services Co., ltd.

* Transaction for investment value not exceeding 100 million baht

* After the jv, the company will hold 51 percent and Numsup will hold 49 percent of the shares in Big C Services

* JV co will be engaged in the service business in connection with non-life insurance and life insurance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

