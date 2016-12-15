FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Cipla's Netherlands unit enters in JV with Ahran Tejarat Co
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
December 15, 2016 / 3:01 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Cipla's Netherlands unit enters in JV with Ahran Tejarat Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cipla Ltd :

* Cipla Ltd says unit in Netherlands enters in JV with Ahran Tejarat Co

* Total expected investment of Cipla Netherlands in cash in JV co estimated to be up to euro 16.88 million

* Cipla Netherlands will initially buy 75 percent stake in Issat from JV partner for euro 1.5 million; balance to be infused by unit to Issat as equity

* Cipla Netherlands will hold 75 percent stake in JV co in Iran while JV partner will hold remaining 25 percent stake

* JV proposes to undertake manufacturing and marketing of pharma products in Iran

* Acquisition expected to be completed by March 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2hyhQbM) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.