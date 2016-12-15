FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Axfood bids SEK 554 mln for Matse holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Axfood AB

* Says makes public cash offer to the shareholders of Matse holding

* Says offers SEK 17.00 in cash for each share of Matse

* Says total value of offer is approximately SEK 554 million

* Says price according to offer represents a premium of approximately 119 percent compared with closing price of SEK 7.75 per Matse share on 9 December 2016

* Says shareholders with holdings of a combined 83.2 percent of all shares and votes in Matse, have committed to accept offer

* Says in 2015 Matse net sales were SEK 203 million and had an operating profit (EBITA) of SEK -46 million

* Says is not dependent on external financing for the Offer and will finance the entire Offer by cash available from Axfood's own funds For the original story click here: bit.ly/2gDppMa Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

