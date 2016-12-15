BRIEF-Russia's central bank imposes 3-month moratorium on claims of Tatfondbank's creditors

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Central Bank of Russia:

* Says it has imposed a three-month moratorium on claims of Tatfondbank's creditors

* It has also appointed the Deposit insurance Agency (DIA) to lead provisional administration in Tatfondbank for a six-month period

* For the period of provisional administration the powers of Tatfondbank's shareholders related to participation in the bank's share capital, and powers of its executive bodies, have been suspended, Tatfondbank said in a statement bit.ly/2hwfQ6e Source texts - bit.ly/2hyHFsf , bit.ly/2gNBNwC

