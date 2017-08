Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bactiguard Holding AB :

* Says expands in Germany

* Gets order for products worth about 400,000 euros ($419,360)

* Enters into partnership with Roeser Medical GmbH, signs exclusive distribution agreement for Germany and Switzerland

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9538 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)