Dec 15 (Reuters) - GVC Holdings Plc

* Strong trading performance previously reported has continued through Q4

* To announce a 49 pct increase in proposed special dividend

* Board now expects proforma 1 NGR for year to 31 December 2016 and adjusted/clean EBITDA 2 to be at upper end of market expectations