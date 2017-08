Dec 15 (Reuters) - ExeoTech Invest AB (publ) :

* Says its unit, Österhagenglass, has been selected as supplier by Konsumentföreningen Göta, KF Göta, (Consumer Cooperative Society Göta)

* KF Göta has 51 stores in Småland and Öland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)