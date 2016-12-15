FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Far East Horizon Ltd says unit entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 1:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Far East Horizon Ltd says unit entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Far East Horizon Ltd

* Unit and purchaser entered into FETJ assets disposal agreement

* Unit and purchaser entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement

* Purchaser is Huatai Securities(Shang Hai) Assets Management Company

* FETJ has agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to acquire FETJ underlying assets at FETJ consideration of RMB1.15 billion

* FETJ, an indirect wholly- owned subsidiary of company, and purchaser entered into fetj assets disposal agreement

* Purchaser has agreed to acquire ifel underlying assets at IFEL consideration of RMB2.77bln

* Pursuant to agreement IFEL has conditionally agreed to sell IFEL underlying assets at IFEL consideration of RMB2.77 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

