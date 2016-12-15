BRIEF-Zh International Holdings says Zensun enters loan agreement with Henan Xinghan

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zh International Holdings

* Acquisition Of Land Use Rights In Henan, The Prc And Financial Assistance From Controlling Shareholder

* Zensun entered into a loan agreement with Henan Xinghan to provide financial assistance to Henan Xinghan

* Unit Henan Xinghan, made a bid for land use right of land parcel for transfer of state-owned land use right for rmb610.9 million

* Financial assistance to Henan Xinghan in amount of rmb610.9 million for a duration of two years