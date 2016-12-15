FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Zh International Holdings says Zensun enters loan agreement with Henan Xinghan
December 15, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Zh International Holdings says Zensun enters loan agreement with Henan Xinghan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zh International Holdings

* Acquisition Of Land Use Rights In Henan, The Prc And Financial Assistance From Controlling Shareholder

* Zensun entered into a loan agreement with Henan Xinghan to provide financial assistance to Henan Xinghan

* Unit Henan Xinghan, made a bid for land use right of land parcel for transfer of state-owned land use right for rmb610.9 million

* Financial assistance to Henan Xinghan in amount of rmb610.9 million for a duration of two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

