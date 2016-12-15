BRIEF-Anheuser-Busch Inbev to sell its interests in Distell Group Ltd

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA NV :

* To sell its interests in Distell Group Limited to the Public Investment Corporation

* The stake comprises 58,674,000 ordinary shares or approximately 26.4 pct of Distell's issued share capital

* Sale remains subject to the approval of the South African competition authorities

* Standard Bank and Deutsche Bank are acting as joint financial advisers to co in connection with this transaction

* Webber Wentzel is acting as legal counsel to company

* Deutsche Securities (SA) proprietary limited is the JSE Sponsor to company Source text: bit.ly/2gLL6yM Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)