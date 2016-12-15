FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Capelli H1 revenue rises to 49.1 million euros
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 7:32 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Capelli H1 revenue rises to 49.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Capelli Sa

* H1 revenue 49.1 million euros ($51.49 million) versus 30.2 million euros year ago

* H1 operating income 3.9 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net income group share 1.0 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* For 2016/2017, confirms its objective of profitable growth with an increase of more than 25 percent of the activity promotion

* In H2 expects will largely exceed the symbolic threshold of 100 million euros in sales

* Growth already assured for the financial years 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 thanks to a backlog of 234 million euros as at 15 Nov 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9537 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.