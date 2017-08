Dec 15 (Reuters) - Xaar Plc

* Now expects total revenue in second half of 2016 to be similar to 44.5 million stg recorded in first six months of year

* Board's expectation for overall full year earnings remains unchanged

* Packaging and product printing, sales are ahead of expectations