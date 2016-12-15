FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Questerre says "very encouraged" by drilling results at joint venture well
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 7:56 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Questerre says "very encouraged" by drilling results at joint venture well

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Questerre Energy Corp :

* Reported today on results from a recent joint venture well drilled directly offsetting its 100 pst owned seven sections in Kakwa-Resthaven area

* Very encouraged that recent results of approximately 170 bbls/mmcf and less than 25 ppm h2s are in line with results from our joint venture block

* It proves up west portion of our joint venture acreage and supports our 100 pct owned block

* Results are also consistent with other wells drilled in 2016 and, although early, are positive for improving completion design

* Although initial rates from 04-16 well are encouraging, they are not necessarily indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery

* the "04-16 Well") was drilled in June with a lateral of approximately 2200m on the Company's joint venture acreage in the area. Completion operations in the Montney were finalized in the fourth quarter

* Over a 746 hour production test period, the 04-16 Well continued to flow back frac water and hydrocarbons with peak rates at the end of the test of approximately 2111 boe/d consisting of 6.18 MMcf/d and 1081 bbl/d of condensate

* Company will only earn a 25 pct interest in 04-16 well once operator has received net revenue equal to four times drilling and completion costs and two times equipping and tie-in costs of each well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.