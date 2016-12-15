FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Melco Crown announces secondary offering of its ADSs
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 8:41 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Melco Crown announces secondary offering of its ADSs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd :

* Says Crown Asia Investments Pty Ltd has agreed to sell 40.9 million ordinary shares of company to underwriters

* Says Melco Crown Entertainment announces launch of offer of ordinary shares by Crown and resale of American Depositary Shares by underwriters pursuant to secondary sale and swap transactions

* Says Crown Asia Investments will resell ordinary shares in form of 13.6 million ADSS in public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

