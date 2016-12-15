FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-UK's CMA recommends more transparency from legal service providers
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 9:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-UK's CMA recommends more transparency from legal service providers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - UK'S Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)

* Demands greater transparency from legal service providers

* CMA has concluded that competition in legal services for individual consumers and small businesses is not working well.

* Has set out a package of measures which challenges providers and regulators to help customers better navigate the market and get value for money

* Also recommending Ministry of Justice reviews the current framework to make it more flexible, targeted at protecting consumers in areas where needed

* Recommended that frontline regulators work with consumer and small business groups Source text: (bit.ly/2hIHOMT) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

