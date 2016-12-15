FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos reports publication of Phase 2 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease in The Lancet
#Market News
December 15, 2016

BRIEF-Galapagos reports publication of Phase 2 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease in The Lancet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* "FITZROY was the first double-blind, placebo-controlled study to use centrally read endoscopies to ensure the selective recruitment of patients with active disease including mucosal ulceration" - Dr Vermeire

* An increase in hemoglobin was also observed in FITZROY, without difference between filgotinib and placebo. No clinically significant changes from baseline in neutrophils or liver function tests were observed

* "Phase 3 trials with the compound are underway" - Dr Vermeire

* Filgotinib is an investigational drug and its efficacy and safety have not been established

* Overall, in the FITZROY study at 20 weeks of treatment, filgotinib demonstrated a favorable safety profile consistent with the previous darwin STUDIES in RA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)


