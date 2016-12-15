FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Singapore Medical Group Limited entered into a joint venture agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Medical Group Ltd

* Company entered into a joint venture agreement

* Investment not expected to have any material impact on consolidated eps of group for financial year ending dec 31

* Pursuant to JVA, Joint Venture Co, a limited liability co known as SMG International (Vietnam) Pte was incorporated in republic of Singapore

* JV with Wong Seng Weng, Ho Choon Hou and other 3 non-related individual investors and 1 non-related corporate investor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

