8 months ago
BRIEF-Canadian Natural says 2017 budget is targeted at about $3.9 bln
December 15, 2016 / 10:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Canadian Natural says 2017 budget is targeted at about $3.9 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says Canadian Natural's 2017 capital budget is targeted at approximately $3.9 billion.

* Says can rollback its capital program by up to approximately $900 million

* Overall production in 2017 is targeted to be between 833,000 BOE/D and 883,000 BOE/D

* Says targets to increase corporate crude oil and natural gas production by 6% in 2017

* Overall crude oil and NGL production is targeted to increase 9% from 2016 levels

* Says targets to deliver cash flow from operations of $6.5 billion to $6.9 billion for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

