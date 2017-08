Dec 15 (Reuters) - Asgaard Group A/S :

* FY 2015/16 EBVAT 9.8 million Danish crowns ($1.4 million) versus 6.0 million crowns year ago

* FY 2015/16 net sales 124.7 million crowns versus 19.7 million crowns year ago

* Says no dividend to be paid

* Sees 2016/17 result before tax and adjustments of 0 million - 5 million crowns

($1 = 7.1177 Danish crowns)