8 months ago
BRIEF-Axis Bank says co has taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Axis Bank says co has taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd

* Says "applied all our analytic capability to identify accounts that might have exhibited suspicious activity since demonetization"

* Says has no tolerance for undesirable behaviours that circumvent laid out processes

* Says investigative agencies have identified some potentially suspect accounts for which bank had already filed strs in past

* Says taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts

* Says bank has also filed additional strs with fiu in this period proactively Source text: [Axis Bank has rigorous compliance procedures and has also gone ahead and applied all our analytic capability to identify accounts that might have exhibited suspicious activity since demonetization] Further company coverage:

