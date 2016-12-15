BRIEF-Axis Bank says co has taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd
* Says "applied all our analytic capability to identify accounts that might have exhibited suspicious activity since demonetization"
* Says has no tolerance for undesirable behaviours that circumvent laid out processes
* Says investigative agencies have identified some potentially suspect accounts for which bank had already filed strs in past
* Says taken unprecedented step of temporarily suspending some accounts
* Says bank has also filed additional strs with fiu in this period proactively