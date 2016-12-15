FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Dena Bank and Chola MS announce corporate agency tie-up
December 15, 2016 / 9:38 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Dena Bank and Chola MS announce corporate agency tie-up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dena Bank :

* Dena bank and Chola Ms announce corporate agency tie-up

* says Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insurance products to Dena Bank customers Source text: Dena Bank today announced the signing of a corporate agency agreement with India's leading insurance provider, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd, for distribution of thelatter's insurance products. Under the agreement, Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insuranceproducts to Dena Bank customers through the bank's extensive nationwide branch network. Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

