BRIEF-Dena Bank and Chola MS announce corporate agency tie-up

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Dena Bank :

* Dena bank and Chola Ms announce corporate agency tie-up

* says Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insurance products to Dena Bank customers Source text: Dena Bank today announced the signing of a corporate agency agreement with India's leading insurance provider, Cholamandalam General Insurance Company Ltd, for distribution of thelatter's insurance products. Under the agreement, Chola MS will offer a wide range of non-life insuranceproducts to Dena Bank customers through the bank's extensive nationwide branch network.