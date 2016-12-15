FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-CVS Health 18 pct dividend increase for 2017
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 12:47 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-CVS Health 18 pct dividend increase for 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cvs Health Corp

* Guidance for adjusted eps reaffirmed for 2016 and 2017

* Expect to deliver approximately $700 to $750 million in annual savings across enterprise by 2021

* CVS Health Corp - reaffirmed its previous cash flow outlook for 2016

* Board has approved an 18 percent increase in annual dividend in 2017, an increase that translates to $2.00 per share

* CVS Health Corp - in 2017, company expects to deliver cash flow from operations of $7.7 billion to $8.6 billion

* 18% dividend increase for 2017

* Gaap diluted eps is now expected to be in range of $4.82 to $4.88 in 2016 and $5.02 to $5.18 in 2017

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $5.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $5.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.