Brazil's BNDES signs $2.4 bln loan accord with IADB
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
Dec 15 Citigroup Inc -
* Citi announces industry-leading partnership with Paypal
* Says terms of the agreement are not being disclosed
* Announced global launch of Citi pay, facilitating online, in-store and in-app payments for customers globally, starting early next year
* Agreement with Paypal will enable Citi cardmembers to use their Citi cards with Paypal seamlessly - online, in-app and in store - in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says under terms of bid, artis may purchase up to 14.9 million trust units
* Vox Media and Twitter announce live stream partnership for CES programs hosted by The Verge