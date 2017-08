Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bluebird Bio Inc :

* Bluebird Bio and Apceth Biopharma establish commercial drug product manufacturing agreement

* Bluebird Bio- under deal, Apceth Biopharma will perform clinical manufacturing, process validation activities, commercial manufacturing for lentiglobin, lenti-d

* Bluebird Bio Inc - under agreement, Apceth Biopharma will perform clinical manufacturing for lentiglobin and lenti-d drug product