BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Synergy-Arrowhead deal with conditions

Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Arrowhead Pty Ltd merger with Synergy Income Fund given go ahead, with conditions

* Merging parties agreed to conditions restricting sharing of competitively sensitive information between Vukile and Arrowhead

* Commission found that proposed transaction will bring together Vukile and Arrowhead, who will sit on board of synergy

* Commission felt that this could result in exchange of competitive sensitive information.