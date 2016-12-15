FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Synergy-Arrowhead deal with conditions
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 12:09 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal approves Synergy-Arrowhead deal with conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal:

* Arrowhead Pty Ltd merger with Synergy Income Fund given go ahead, with conditions

* Merging parties agreed to conditions restricting sharing of competitively sensitive information between Vukile and Arrowhead

* Commission found that proposed transaction will bring together Vukile and Arrowhead, who will sit on board of synergy

* Commission felt that this could result in exchange of competitive sensitive information. (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

