Dec 15 (Reuters) - TDC :

* Announces final results and pricing in relation to its tender offer to certain noteholders

* Repurchased notes will be cancelled

* Repurchased notes are nominal 200 million euros ($208.50 million) of 2018 notes and nominal GBP 125 million ($155.81 million) of 2023 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9592 euros) ($1 = 0.8022 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)