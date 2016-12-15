BRIEF-China Jinmao secures approval for issuance of RMB16 bln unsecured medium-term notes

Dec 15 (Reuters) - China Jinmao-

* Approval by National Association Of Financial Market institutional investors for the registration and issuance of unsecured medium-term notes

* Application for registration and issuance of unsecured medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of not exceeding RMB16 billion

* Obtained notices of registration issued by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )