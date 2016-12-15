FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Jinmao secures approval for issuance of RMB16 bln unsecured medium-term notes
December 15, 2016 / 1:04 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China Jinmao secures approval for issuance of RMB16 bln unsecured medium-term notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - China Jinmao-

* Approval by National Association Of Financial Market institutional investors for the registration and issuance of unsecured medium-term notes

* Application for registration and issuance of unsecured medium-term notes in an aggregate amount of not exceeding RMB16 billion

* Obtained notices of registration issued by the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors

