BRIEF-Kuka sells Systems US-Aerospace-Business

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kuka AG :

* Sold its Systems US-Aerospace-Business to U.S. company Advanced Integration Technology, Inc

* For closing of tender offer approvals by U.S. Government authorities CFIUS (Committee On Foreign Investment In United States) and DDTC (Directorate Of Defense Trade Controls) are required

* Sale of Systems US-Aerospace-Business has to be seen in context of tender offer of Mecca International (BVI) Limited, a 100 pct subsidiary of Midea Group Co., Ltd. as of June 16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)