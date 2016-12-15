BRIEF-SHW AG: supplementary contract for Bad Schussenried site

Dec 15 (Reuters) - SHW AG :

* Supplementary contract for the Bad Schussenried site

* Contract takes effect on Jan. 1, 2017 and regulates until the end of 2022 the conditions to strengthen the competitiveness of Bad Schussenried

* Within agreement, SHW Automotive GmbH to undertake additional investments of at least 9 million euros ($9.38 million) for development of site as a competence center for electric transmission oil pumps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9593 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)