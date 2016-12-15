FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Heineken to acquire Punch Taverns pub portfolio
#Beverages - Brewers
December 15, 2016 / 1:42 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Heineken to acquire Punch Taverns pub portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Heineken NV :

* To acquire Punch Taverns PLC pub portfolio

* Heineken UK will pay an aggregate consideration of 305.0 million pounds ($380.3 million) for the shares in Punch A and assumed intercompany debts due from Punch A to Punch Taverns PLC.

* Heineken UK intends to fully integrate these pubs into Star

* Transaction is expected to be earnings enhancing in the first full year following the acquisition Source text: bit.ly/2gODTMs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8019 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

