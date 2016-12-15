Brazil's BNDES signs $2.4 bln loan accord with IADB
SAO PAULO, Dec 15 Brazil's state development bank BNDES signed a $2.4 billion loan accord with the Inter-American Development Bank, according to a statement on Thursday.
Dec 15 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd -
* Issued statement in response to column published Dec. 15, by Globe,Mail newspaper's report on business involving executive compensation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Artis Real Estate Investment Trust says under terms of bid, artis may purchase up to 14.9 million trust units
* Vox Media and Twitter announce live stream partnership for CES programs hosted by The Verge