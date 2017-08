Dec 15 (Reuters) - Verte SA :

* Signs a 1.7 million zloty ($398,929.93) net deal with Jeronimo Martins Polska SA for the delivery of calendars

* Its management says starting cooperation with Jeronimo Martins Polska might result in signing futher contracts with that contractor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2614 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)