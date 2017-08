Dec 15 (Reuters) - Huisheng International Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to raise hk$144.75 million by way of rights issue of 289.5 mn rights shares to qualifying shareholders at hk$0.50 per rights share

* Gross proceeds and net proceeds of rights issue will be approximately hk$144.75 million and hk$140.53 million respectively