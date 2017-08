Dec 15 (Reuters) - Svenska Bostadsfonden 14 AB (publ) :

* To issue up to 2,000 class A shares

* Proceeds from the issue are to amount to maximum 101 million Swedish crowns ($10.8 million)

* Issue price is 50,500 crowns per share

* Issue to last from Jan. 30, 2017 to Feb. 17, 2017 included Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 9.3833 Swedish crowns)