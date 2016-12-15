FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2016 / 3:23 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International enters subscription agreement with Chance Talent Management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International Holdings Ltd

* Co, Chen, Chargor, and Chance Talent Management entered into subscription agreement

* Net proceeds from issue of convertible bonds will be about hk$113.1 million

* Net proceeds will be applied for business development and any future merger and acquisition transactions of group

* Co agreed to issue, and purchaser agreed to purchase, series 1 cb in amount of hk$72 million and series 2 cb in amount of hk$48 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

