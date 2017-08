Dec 15 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Tryg's rating upgraded to 'A1' with Stable outlook

* Moody's Investors Service has upgraded Tryg Forsikring Insurance Financial Strength Rating to 'A1' from 'A2'

* Moody's has also upgraded Tryg Forsikring subordinated debt to A3 (HYB) from BAA1 (HYB)

* Rating outlook is stable