Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA):

* PREPA bondholder group issues statement regarding RSA extension

* PREPA bondholders believe that extension of RSA is "positive step", believe it will ultimately lead to implementation of PREPA deal by mid-2017

* RSA extension creditors have agreed to forgo reimbursement of substantial deal-related expenses pending an agreement on or before January 31 Source text for Eikon: