Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :

* Says Supreme Court of Switzerland refuses its appeal over 12 million euros ($12.5 million) to be paid to Doyen, confirms the sentence imposed by Sport Arbitration Court of Lausanne

