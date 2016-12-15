FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Facebook says Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax on Facebook"
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 6:18 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook says Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax on Facebook"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc

* "Testing several ways to make it easier to report a hoax if you see one on Facebook"

* If fact checking organizations identify story as fake, will get flagged as disputed, there will be link to corresponding article explaining why

* On the publisher side, we are analyzing publisher sites to detect where policy enforcement actions might be necessary

* Started a program to work with third-party fact checking organizations

* "On the buying side we've eliminated the ability to spoof domains, which will reduce the prevalence of sites that pretend to be real publications"

* Says once a story is flagged, it can't be made into an ad and promoted, either Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gO3OFX] Further company coverage:

