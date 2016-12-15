FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. Banks to benefit from rate rise, but earnings headwinds persist
December 15, 2016 / 3:29 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. Banks to benefit from rate rise, but earnings headwinds persist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Fitch says U.S. Banks to benefit from rate rise, but earnings headwinds persist

* Fitch on U.S. Banks says increase in mortgage interest rates will also likely contribute to higher valuations for mortgages servicing rights

* Fitch on U.S. Banks - expects that banks will continue to focus on expense controls in 2017 with some modest earnings benefits from incremental rate hikes

* Fitch on U.S. Banks - expects home refinancing activity may decline following the increase in the 10-year treasury

* Fitch on U.S. Banks -"going forward the outlook for bank earnings is better than it was prior to the election, but material improvement is unlikely" Source text for Eikon:

