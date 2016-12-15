FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. retail, apparel, restaurants industries to see steady performance in 2017
December 15, 2016 / 3:38 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. retail, apparel, restaurants industries to see steady performance in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Source: Moody's

* Moody's says outlook for U.S. retail industry in year ahead stable,operating income for sector growing 4.0%-5.0%, and sales in the 3.0% to 4.0% range

* Moody's says U.S. retail, apparel and restaurants industries to see steady performance in 2017

* Moody's on U.S. Retail, apparel, restaurants industries says despite some consumer spending headwinds, outlook for apparel subsector in 2017 is stable

* Moody's says Walmart, which accounts 75% of subsector,will continue to see weak performance as wage hikes,investment for future growth squeeze profits Source text for Eikon:

