Dec 15 (Reuters) - Ascom Holding AG :

* Ascom wins substantial order for intelligent patient call solution in Denmark

* Secures a major deal for its advanced patient call solution

* New hospital center dnv-gødstrup in the central Denmark region signed an agreement for a value exceeding DKK 10 million (approx. 1.45 million Swiss francs ($1.41 million)) Source text - bit.ly/2hA06g9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0314 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)