Dec 15 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Notes today's press speculation and confirms that it is undergoing a strategic review in relation to its Lambert Smith Hampton business

* Countrywide is considering a potential disposal of LSH

* Process is ongoing and there can be no certainty that any transaction will proceed