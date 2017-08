Dec 15 (Reuters) - Meyer Burger Technology AG :

* Successful rights issue of Meyer Burger Technology Ltd - 99.9% of subscription rights exercised

* A total of 456,851,800 new registered shares had been offered

* With completion of capital increase, company will receive gross proceeds in a minimum amount of 164.5 million Swiss francs ($159.20 million)