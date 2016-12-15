BRIEF-Devry Education says co, Devry university agreed to settle litigation brought by FTC

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Devry Education Group Inc :

* Co, Devry University agreed to settle litigation by FTC regarding Devry University's use of employment statistics in former advertising

* Student services and access to federal student loans are not impacted by settlement

* Co expects to record a settlement related pre-tax settlement charge in range of $52 million to $55 million in Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Says agreed it will implement training and other agreed-upon compliance measures