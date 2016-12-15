FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cellnovo and Flex reach 2 additional milestones
December 15, 2016 / 5:48 PM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Cellnovo and Flex reach 2 additional milestones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Cellnovo Group SA :

* Following delivery of first pilot batch of insulin cartridges announced in september, Cellnovo and Flex have achieved two additional milestones

* Ramp up of wax actuator assembly production at flex facility that will result in a 50 pct capacity increase at cellnovo`s South Wales manufacturing facility in Q1 2017

* Further improvements have been made to flex manufacturing processes to increase yield and quality of full insulin cartridge

* Full commercial production of insulin cartridges is expected for early Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

